Details emerge as Stoke City player closes in on move to temporary club

Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo is set to join Aris Thessaloniki on loan, with the Nigerian now waiting on a visa according to reports in Greece.

Stoke City man Etebo’s time in England has been one that few will remember.

He has played 51 times for the Potters across all competitions but the vast majority of his time on the books with the club has been spent out on loan. Etebo has spent time with Getafe, Galatasaray and Watford and now, another temporary exit awaits.

Greek news outlet Gazzetta have said that the Nigerian is set to complete a move to Aris Thessaloniki.

The club will pay a portion of his wages and are now waiting on a few details to be finalised before confirming his signing. Etebo is waiting for a visa as Aris bid to bring him in before their transfer window closes on September 15th.

A season-long loan would run through until Etebo’s Stoke City contract ends, which is next summer.

An inevitable outcome?

Even with the UK window closed, the fact that European clubs like Aris are still free to do business meant another departure for Etebo always looked likely.

It’s been a while since he’s been in the plans at Stoke City and it’s somewhat surprising a permanent departure hasn’t transpired by now. An exit seems almost inevitable for next summer, but Etebo will be hoping he can impress in Greece until then.

The energetic midfield arrived as an intriguing prospect back in 2018 but it just hasn’t worked out for him in Staffordshire, so it seems the best for all that a loan deal is struck.