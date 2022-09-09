Coventry City general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Sky Blues (09.09.22)

Coventry City currently sit bottom of the Championship table, having taken just one pints from their opening five games of the season.

Things are looking pretty bleak for Coventry City right now.

Mark Robins’ side sit bottom of the pile after a delayed start to the season, with injuries also helping to hinder their fortunes.

It comes after a positive showing in the second tier last time round after the Sky Blues having earned promotion from League One back in 2020.

But this season could prove to be another rocky chapter in the club’s recent history, with fans having been through some tough times of late.

But how much can you remember about the club’s past and present?

Try your hand at out latest Coventry City general knowledge quiz below, and share it with your friends!