Charlton Athletic man saw late League Two switch fall through, report reveals

Charlton Athletic’s Jake Forster-Caskey saw a late move to AFC Wimbledon fall though because the deal was not completed before the 11pm deadline, South London Press has reported.

Charlton Athletic opened the door for some of their out of favour players to make late exits before the deadline last Thursday.

One man who looked to be moving towards the exit door was midfielder Forster-Caskey, though he remains on the books at The Valley. Now, the details of his failed exit have emerged from the South London Press.

It is claimed that League Two side AFC Wimbledon were pushing to secure a deal before the deadline.

However, a move to Johnnie Jackson’s Dons failed to transpire as the deal was not completed between the 11pm deadline. It is said the League Two side believed paperwork had been sent to Charlton Athletic in time, but it could not be done.

1 of 10 Who took over as caretaker manager after Russell Slade's departure in 2016? Jose Riga Kevin Nugent Lee Bowyer Johnnie Jackson

What now for Forster-Caskey?

The 28-year-old midfielder possesses traits that could still be of great use to the Addicks. His experience in the middle of the park and technical ability have seen him standout in a Charlton Athletic shirt before.

His injury record has hindered his continued involvement though, and with less than a year now left on his deal, a summer exit might have been ideal for all.

It remains to be seen how may opportunities Forster-Caskey gets to break back into the side though. He’s started in both Carabao Cup games and in the EFL Trophy, so that will probably be his most likely source of game time.

Forster-Caskey’s situation may well be reassessed in January, so it will be interesting to see if AFC Wimbledon maintain their interest.