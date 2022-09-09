Celtic journalist tells West Brom fans what to expect from ‘magnificent’ Tom Rogic

John Percy revealed this morning that former Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is ‘in talks’ with West Brom, and that the 29-year-old is ‘expected to sign’ for Steve Bruce’s side.

West Brom have made good use of the free agent market this summer.

They brought in John Swift and Jed Wallace early on, with Okay Yokuslu joining later and then Martin Kelly joining on deadline day.

Now Rogic looks set to be the next name through the door.

The Australian international is best known for his time with Scottish giants Celtic where he spent nine years from 2013 to 2022, racking up 273 total appearances.

Ahead of his proposed move to The Hawthorns, we spoke to Celtic fan and journalist Lewis Laird, who writes for the popular Celtic news website 67halhail.com.

Here’s what he had to say about Rogic:

“Tom Rogic is a magnificent footballer who should bring quality on the ball in attacking areas to West Brom. During his nine years at Celtic, Rogic was a fan favourite and will be remembered as a club hero after scoring some of the best goals in the club’s modern history, including a brilliant individual effort to secure a the treble in 2016/17.

“Prominently, he is an attacking midfielder who plays in the number 10 position, and that was the role he held at Celtic for eight of his nine years at the club. Under former managers Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers, Rogic excelled and was regularly seen as one of the club’s best attacking midfield outlets.

“Rogic is also brilliant on the ball. With his height, at times he may not seem like that type of player. But there was a reason he was nicknamed the ‘Wizard of Oz’ by a section of supporters, due to his dribbling ability and strength whilst on the ball. Personally, Rogic is probably the best dribbler of the ball I’ve seen as a Celtic supporter. Opposition teams just seemed to struggle to get if off him.

“As an attacking midfielder, he also had a brilliant eye for a pass, whether that be through the needle into the path of a striker or between the lines to a full-back/winger. I would highly recommend any West Brom supporter check out some of the midfielder’s compilation from his time at Celtic, with some fantastic pieces of individual and team play involved.”

Rogic was a mainstay for Celtic throughout his nine-year spell at the club. There were some patches of inconsistency though, which Laird went on to discuss:

“Although Rogic possessed great quality, he did go through spells of inconsistency. Particularly under another former boss Neil Lennon. There were also some fitness and injury issues during his nine-year stay at the club. However, all that seemed to change in his final year at Celtic. Working under his ex-international boss, Ange Postecoglou, Rogic seemed to be on his best form playing for the 57-year-old.”

Nevertheless, this glowing reference of Rogic should really excite West Brom supporters, who’ve seen their side make a fairly disappointing start to the new Championship season.

“Overall, Rogic made 50 appearances last season, and his fitness looked to be at it’s highest levels,” Laird continued.

“Some supporters would argue that the campaign just passed was his best overall season in a Celtic shirt. Playing in a deeper number eight position, he was still given the freedom to attack in Postecoglou’s modern attacking system.

“Going into the last season, many fans were worried about Rogic’s ability to fit in to Postecoglou’s system. Instead, he thrived and became a consistent performer for the Hoops, helping us to a league and cup double which he played a huge role in.

“Personally, I was a bit surprised to see him being linked with a move to West Brom. But, if he can play to his best abilities and show his quality I have no doubt he can be a success.”

West Brom are next in action against Birmingham City in the Championship on Wednesday night, and Rogic could well be a Baggie by that time.