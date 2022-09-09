Bristol City general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Robins (09.09.22)

Bristol City look to be in with their best ever chance to reaching the Premier League this season.

Bristol City have never been in the Premier League. But Nigel Pearson currently has his side sitting in 4th place of the Championship table after a bright start to the campaign.

The Robins have taken 14 points from their opening eight games of the season, coming after a positive showing in the summer transfer window.

Things are certainly looking up for the club, but it’s not always been that way – Bristol City have been through some tough patches in their recent history.

But how much can you remember at the club’s past and present?

Try your hand at out latest Bristol City general knowledge quiz below and share it with your friends to see who can get the highest score!