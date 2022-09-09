Blackpool general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Tangerines (09.09.22)

Blackpool have a storied history behind them and they’ll be glad to finally be a sustained Championship team again after years of turmoil.

Blackpool currently have Michael Appleton in charge, who is looking to re-write the history books and ensure he’s remembered fondly for his second stint at Bloomfield Road after a dismal first spell in charge years ago.

He’s tasked with building on the good work done by Neil Critchley to get the club back in the Championship.

The Tangerines sit in a respectable 11th place so far this season after eight games, but Appleton and co will be more than aware that there’s a season of tough work ahead if they want to keep pushing on after some difficult years at Bloomfield Road.

But how well do you think you know the Tangerines past and present? Test your knowledge in our latest Blackpool quiz at the bottom of the page!