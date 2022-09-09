23-year-old Stoke City ace seals late loan exit

Stoke City defender Demeaco Duhaney has completed a loan move to Turkish side Istanbulspor, it has been confirmed.

Stoke City added defender Duhaney to their ranks in the summer of 2021.

The former Manchester City talent arrived upon the expiry of his Huddersfield Town contract but hasn’t been able to make a first-team breakthrough, playing only six times for the Potters’ first-team while playing much of his football for the U21s.

Now though, it has been confirmed Duhaney will get a shot at regular senior football in Turkey.

Stoke City have announced on their official club website that the 23-year-old full-back has completed a loan move to Istanbulspor, who play their football in the Turkish Super Lig.

It gives him the chance to make a name for himself away from Staffordshire, picking up some valuable first-team football experience rather than spending another campaign mainly playing football in the club’s youth sides.

A point to prove?

Duhaney hasn’t been able to break through with Stoke City just yet and with only a year left on his contract, a loan move could be his best chance to either put himself in the shop window or prove he’s deserving of another deal.

Harry Clarke and Dujon Sterling are the main options on the right-hand side at the moment, so game time would have been at a premium again.

He remains a promising young talent and still has plenty of time to maximise his potential. But now that he’s going to spend the last season of his Stoke City contract out on loan, it seems unlikely that he’s going to be in the long-term plans of Alex Neil.