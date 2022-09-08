What’s the latest on Tom Cleverley’s injury and when might he return for Watford?

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley has been missing through injury for the past few weeks.

Cleverley, 33, looked good going into what is now his sixth full season with Watford.

But the former Manchester United man picked up a calf injury during the 1-0 win at home to Burnley last month – in which he scored the winning goal – and he hasn’t featured since.

So what’s the latest on Cleverley?

The latest…

A trip to Birmingham City followed the game v Burnley. Cleverley was said to be ‘touch and go’ to feature in that match, but he’s been absent since, which might suggest the injury has proved to be worse than first thought.

More recently, ahead of the last outing v Rotherham United, the club said that the game came ‘too soon’ for Cleverley but that it was ‘hoped’ he would return to training this week.

Watford boss Rob Edwards was said to be taking a cautious approach with Cleverley’s return to action, and so when we might see him back in the Championship remains to be seen.

A key player…

In the six games that Cleverley has missed, Watford have won just once.

The experienced midfielder brings a lot of composure and class to this Watford side, which currently has a lot of younger players and a few with no Championship experience prior to this season.

His eventual return will be a huge boost for the Hornets, but it seems like that could still be a while away with there being no official confirmation of his return to full training.

Watford go up against Reading in the Championship this weekend.