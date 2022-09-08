‘We haven’t got the results yet…’ – West Brom summer signing assesses his side’s start to the 2022/23 season

West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu says his side are ‘heading in the right direction’, despite their slow start to the 2022/23 season.

West Brom currently sit in 16th place of the Championship table.

Steve Bruce’s side have taken nine points from their opening eight games of the season, coming after a fairly decent summer transfer window.

Yokuslu was one of those who arrived in the summer, with the 28-year-old returning to the club on a permanent basis after his previous spell on loan during the 2020/21 campaign.

He’s since featured seven times in the Championship and has started the last three.

Ahead of this weekend’s game v Coventry City, the Turkish midfielder assessed his side’s start to the season. He said:

“My opinion is that the season is so long and there’s still so much of it to go. You only have to look at the examples of last year. Some of the teams started really well and some of the teams started really badly. Just because a team has a good or a bad start, it doesn’t determine anything.

“We are heading in the right direction. The most important thing is to have confidence and belief in ourselves… We haven’t got the results yet, but for me, we have a good team and a good squad and we know we can get results.

“Some of our performances have been really good and I think the fans would agree with that. We just need that one click to start winning games and I hope it will come very soon.”

Best yet to come?

It is still far too early to determine how West Brom will fare this season. Whilst they’ve started pretty slow, it’s easy to forget that the club has a different team to last season, so they need a bit of gelling time.

Results of late haven’t been terrible either – they’re unbeaten in five, they showed against Hull City that they can score goals and they showed last time out v Burnley that they have a bit of fight about them too.

There’s also Daryl Dike yet to return, and his presence will surely make for an exciting attacking line up at The Hawthorns.

And we’re perhaps yet to see the best of Yokuslu who is a really talented player, who will only get better as the season progresses.

There’s hope for West Brom this season and a trip to bottom club Coventry City this weekend is a great chance to get back to winning ways.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.