Trusted reporter reveals Barnsley interest in free agent – talks ongoing with overseas club

Barnsley have had free agent Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill training with them this week but he is holding talks with an overseas club today, reporter Doug O’Kane has revealed.

Barnsley boss Michael Duff was able to make his mark on the squad at Oakwell over the summer.

However, the chance to add new recruits hasn’t completely diminished, with the free agent market still an option for EFL clubs.

It’s an area the Tykes are seemingly open to dipping into as well, with interest emerging in former Arsenal youngster Ormonde-Ottewill, who is without a club after his departure from Dutch side Excelsior this summer.

As revealed by trusted reporter O’Kane, Tykes manager Duff stated Ormonde-Ottewill has been training with the club this week. He has interest from elsewhere though and is holding talks with a club from abroad today, it is added.

Michael Duff says Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill was training at Oakwell early in week but not today as he talking to an overseas club. He says it should be clearer after the weekend. Someone they are interested in but he has options. #barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) September 8, 2022

It remains to be seen what comes of today’s talks, with further clarity expected after this weekend.

A worthwhile addition?

Although he could be a decent addition at this level, Barnsley aren’t really screaming out for another option on the left.

Callum Styles’ departure leaves them down on an option but Nicky Cadden will be the go-to man once back from fitness. That would likely leave Ormonde-Ottewill down the pecking order eventually. Until then, Liam Kitching can fill in as a more defensive option, while Josh Martin is a more forward-thinking one.

While Ormonde-Ottewill would be a good signing now, it could leave the Tykes’ left-hand side a little crowded sooner rather than later.

It awaits to be seen what comes of his training spell with Barnsley, but all parties will have a decision to make soon it seems.