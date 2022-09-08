Trusted reporter discusses the possibility of Sunderland signing free agents after Ross Stewart injury blow

Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith says that Sunderland ‘have to’ consider potential free agent signings after the recent injury blow to Ross Stewart.

Stewart was due to lead the line against Middlesbrough on Monday. But the Scottish striker picked up a thigh injury during the warm up and it’s since been revealed that he faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines.

There’s been a lot of talk online about Sunderland needing to bring in a free agent striker, with Ellis Simms now the only out-and-out striker available to Tony Mowbray.

And discussing the possibility of signing free agents this month, Smith wrote for Sunderland Echo:

“Sunderland have to consider it – what happens if Ellis Simms was to pick up a knock before the six games in October?

“There are 17 games between now and the January transfer window opening, so it’s definitely something you would hope the club at least explore.