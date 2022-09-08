Trusted reporter discusses the possibility of Sunderland signing free agents after Ross Stewart injury blow

Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith says that Sunderland ‘have to’ consider potential free agent signings after the recent injury blow to Ross Stewart.
Stewart was due to lead the line against Middlesbrough on Monday. But the Scottish striker picked up a thigh injury during the warm up and it’s since been revealed that he faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines.
There’s been a lot of talk online about Sunderland needing to bring in a free agent striker, with Ellis Simms now the only out-and-out striker available to Tony Mowbray.
And discussing the possibility of signing free agents this month, Smith wrote for Sunderland Echo:
“Sunderland have to consider it – what happens if Ellis Simms was to pick up a knock before the six games in October?
“The question as ever with these things is whether there is sufficient quality available and how long it would take any new arrival to get up to match fitness.
“There are 17 games between now and the January transfer window opening, so it’s definitely something you would hope the club at least explore.
“The situation certainly needs to be addressed in that window, as it’s not sustainable to carry just two strikers.”
Patrick Roberts started in attack alongside Simms v Middlesbrough. Mowbray also has the likes of Leon Dajaku and Amad Diallo who can play in more advanced roles.
Free agents needed, but Black Cats too late?
By now, there’ll be very few free agents on the market who could come in and do a job for Sunderland.
Those with Championship quality or better will have been snapped up already, and those few who remain free agents will need time to get up to speed, as Smith points out above.
Stewart’s injury is a really devastating blow for Mowbray, coming so soon into his tenure as well.
Sunderland officials will surely be kicking themselves for not bringing in another striker in the summer. But like Mowbray said earlier this week, it’s not all doom and gloom after one injury – yes, it’s a key injury, but Sunderland still have plenty of quality in their ranks.
A home game v Millwall this weekend is another tough assignment for the Black Cats. It’ll be interesting to see how they react following the news of Stewart’s injury, but Millwall aren’t in great form and so it’s a winnable game for Sunderland.