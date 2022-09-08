Tony Mowbray reveals injury blow to new Sunderland signing

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed Edouard Michut has picked up a ‘slight strain’, leaving him slightly behind in his build towards a Black Cats debut.

Sunderland recruited Michut on an eye-catching loan-to-buy deal during the summer transfer window.

However, the French youth prospect is still waiting on his debut in red and white as he builds up his fitness and settles into life in the north east after swapping Paris for Wearside.

Now though, after he missed out on a behind-closed-doors friendly, an update on Michut’s fitness has emerged.

Speaking with the Sunderland Echo, Black Cats boss Mowbray stated that the midfielder is one or two weeks behind in his bid to prepare for a Sunderland debut after picking up a ‘slight strain’. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Edouard Michut has got a slight strain, I think the first couple of days of training was probably a bit more intense than what he’s been used too recently, so he didn’t play and is probably a week or two behind the others.”

There were appearances for Jewison Bennette, Amad Diallo and Abdoullah Ba though, so it will be hoped that the new trio can be seen on the first-team scene sooner rather than later while Michut looks to overcome a slight setback sooner rather than later.

Remaining patient…

Although fans will be excited to see what promising new talents like Michut have to offer, Mowbray will be more than aware that he and the other youngsters might need time to settle in and adjust to proceedings in English football before being thrust into first-team football.

Allowing Michut the time to get fit will hopefully help him hit the ground running once he is deemed ready to feature.

Mowbray knows all about developing young talents. He did it will at Blackburn Rovers and will be hoping to replicate that success again given the promising players on the books at the Stadium of Light.