‘They’re going to be in big trouble’ – Cardiff City v Hull City prediction: The72

Hull City head to Wales this weekend. They face Cardiff City in what’s become an important game for both sides, with both enduring some tough form of late.

Cardiff made some drastic changes to their playing squad this summer but they find themselves in the bottom three of the Championship table.

And their opponents Hull also made waves in the transfer market, and they look a much-improved side currently sitting in 12th, but they’ve won just one of their last five in the league.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers offer their predictions for this weekend’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Cardiff City are really struggling at the minute. Despite signing a horde of new players, they can’t seem to find the back of the net, and if that doesn’t change soon then they’re going to be in big trouble.

“Hull City meanwhile look comfortable. I think they’ll claim a mid-table finish this season and I think they’ll head to Cardiff a bit more relaxed, after two testing matches against QPR and Sheffield United.

“The Tigers have firepower and they could yet have a bit of fun at Cardiff’s expense – I’m going for an away win and a clean sheet.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Hull City

James Ray

“It just hasn’t quite come together yet for Cardiff City this season. I do believe that they’re close to getting it to work, but it’s testing people’s patience after such a busy summer transfer window.

“They need to start turning it around if they’re going to actually progress this season and while I think Morison will be able to do that, I don’t think they get back to winning ways here.

“Hull’s attacking options should have enough to overcome the Bluebirds and to get themselves back on track after consecutive losses.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Hull City