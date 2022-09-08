‘They look really poor’ – QPR v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

QPR welcome Huddersfield Town to west London on Saturday, with both eager to add three points on the board for very different reasons.

The Terriers find themselves languishing in 23rd place, despite registering a play-off finish last term. Michael Beale’s QPR have made a solid start to the new campaign, sitting comfortably in 9th after eight Championship fixtures.

The ex-Rangers assistant will be looking to avenge Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Swansea City in Wales, whilst Danny Schofield will be hoping his Huddersfield side can bounce back after a disappointing home defeat to Blackpool last Sunday.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for Saturday’s game…

Ryan Murray

”We could well be on for a goal fest in west London this weekend, with both sides saddled with two of the leakiest defences so far in the league. Both sides have shipped eleven goals in eight games and have found it difficult to keep clean sheets.

“But I expect QPR to emerge victors in this one, with Huddersfield currently desperate to build some form. The Yorkshiremen have netted on just seven occasions this season, and they haven’t won since 13th August when they overcame fellow strugglers Stoke City.

“It might not be a classic, but the R’s won’t mind if the contest results in another three points for their cause.”

Score prediction: QPR 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Luke Phelps

“It’s hard to see Huddersfield Town getting out of the rut they’re currently in. They look really poor this season and a trip to QPR is never an easy one.

“Under Michael Beale, the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock are really performing well, and they could once again be the difference-makers on Saturday.

“QPR need to get Lyndon Dykes up and firing and Saturday’s game could be the perfect opportunity for him to do that.

“The R’s can often be unpredictable, but I think they’re going to claim a win here.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-1 Huddersfield Town