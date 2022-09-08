‘A tough few weeks ahead’ – Sunderland v Millwall prediction: The72

Sunderland host Millwall in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland got off to a winning start under Tony mowbray’s management against Rotherham United before falling to defeat in the Tees-Wear derby on Monday night.

The Black Cats still sit in a strong 8th place though with 11 points from their opening eight games. They have a decent chance to get back to winning ways this weekend too as they host Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

After a strong 2021/22 season and a good summer window, many might have thought Millwall would be higher up the table. However, they currently occupy 14th place. They did bounce back from a three-game losing streak to defeat Cardiff City last time out though, so it will be hoped they can build on that result.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their score predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This one is a tough one to call.

“Sunderland and Mowbray look to be a good match and the Black Cats have shown they’re ready to compete at this level. As for Millwall, they are capable of more than they’ve shown and could yet push towards the play-offs this season.

“It’s going to be a proper test for both sides. A win over Millwall for Sunderland could place them among the chasing pack this season, while victory for the visitors will ease nerves and boost confidence that they are capable of emulating last season’s achievements.

“There won’t be much to split these two on the day so I’m going to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“Earlier in the season, I would’ve gone for a Sunderland win in this one. But after a couple of defeats in August and then the whole managerial saga, followed by the injury to Ross Stewart, I slightly fear for Sunderland this weekend.

“Millwall have started poorly but they did so last season as well. I think they’ll work their way up the table and they should head to the Stadium of Light pretty confident of gaining a result.

“Mowbray will need to use all of his experience to help Sunderland through what might be a tough few weeks ahead without their main man, but I think they’ll have enough to earn a point.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Millwall