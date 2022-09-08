The latest on Chuba Akpom’s injury and when he might return for Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom’s Middlesbrough resurgence was one of the stories of the opening weeks of this new Championship campaign, but the former Arsenal man picked up an untimely injury.

Akpom, 26, scored twice in his opening three league appearances for Middlesbrough this season.

Chris Wilder brought him out of the cold and into the front-line amid a lack of strikers, and he delivered. But Akpom soon picked up a knee injury which has kept him out of Boro’s last five league outings.

But what’s the latest on Akpom?

The latest…

Wilder was said to be hopeful that Akpom would return for the trip to Reading last month.

But that wasn’t the case, as it was revealed a week later that Akpom would be missing until at least this month’s international break.

Wilder told TeessideLive last month:

“Chuba is going to be out for four weeks, which is a huge blow for us, and a huge blow for him as well because of his performances this season. That’s four weeks from when the injury happens, so we’re thinking it will be closer to the international break.”

Akpom’s injury came in the middle of last month and so we should soon see his return.

But a report from The Northern Echo just this week has seemingly pushed Akpom’s return date back, writing that Akpom is ‘expected to return in the next two to three weeks’.

The Championship pauses for two weeks next week, and will return to full swing on October 1st, so Akpom should hopefully be available again some time next month.

His absence has been a miss. But Wilder has since brought in a couple of attacking players and so when Akpom does return, Wilder will have a lot of decent options.

Middlesbrough claimed an important win over Sunderland last time out and travel to Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.