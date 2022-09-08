The latest on Callum O’Hare’s injury and when he might return for struggling Coventry City

Coventry City midfielder Callum O’Hare looked set for a bright campaign after his impressive performances last time round, but for injury scuppering the start of his campaign.

The 24-year-old’s performances last season saw him become a summer transfer target for Burnley.

The Clarets were keen on O’Hare but for injury forcing the move to fall through, and forcing O’Hare to spend the start of this season in the sidelines.

Little over a month has passed since the news of O’Hare’s hamstring injury, but what’s the latest on that front?

The latest…

It was Football Insider who broke the news of O’Hare’s injury. They initially revealed that O’Hare was ‘facing up to two months’ on the sidelines – that was a month ago.

But speaking two weeks ago, Coventry City boss Mark Robins suggests that O’Hare could be out for a further six to eight weeks.

He told CoventryLive:

“We’re a little bit closer than when we last spoke. Callum (O’Hare) is going to be out for a little while. He’s had two PRP injections now so it’s whether platelets have spawned and put back into the injury to try and encourage the healing.

“He’s going to be a few weeks yet, possibly six-eight weeks longer. We’re just going to have to wait and see what that is. He’s going to have a scan at six weeks and I’ll know a little bit more then but that isn’t for another couple of weeks.”

So O’Hare should be due for a scan anytime soon, and hopefully upon which we’ll have a better insight into when he’ll return to action.

Robins said again at the start of this month that he’s just waiting for O’Hare to reach the six week mark so that they can run scans.

A return before the World Cup starts in mid-November seems plausible, and the winter break could give him a chance to get up to full speed in time for January.

A timely return…

O’Hare is crucial to the way that Coventry City play. They’re evidently lacking right now having lost their last four in the league, but O’Hare’s eventual return should give the whole club and playing squad a much-needed boost.

The Sky Blues return to action v West Brom this weekend – it’ll be another tough assignment for Coventry City, but whilst West Brom aren’t easily beaten, they’re not enjoying a great season themselves, so there’s definitely a chance for Robins’ side to stop the rot.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.