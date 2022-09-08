The 7 players who left Hull City at the end of last season – where are they now?

Significant changes have been made to Hull City’s squad since last season, with a number of fresh faces bolstering their ranks as well as a number of players going elsewhere.

At the end of last season, the Tigers saw seven players leave the club.

Some departures were more surprising than others with some players struggling for game-time in the first-team.

Here we look at the seven players who left Hull City last season, and discuss what they’re up to now…

Keane Lewis-Potter

The 21-year-old was a breakthrough in the last couple of seasons for the Tigers, scoring 25 goals combined in his last two seasons in Yorkshire.

Lewis-Potter joined up with Premier League club Brentford for an impressive £17.10million and has since made five league appearances for the Bees.

Richard Smallwood

The experienced midfielder signed for Bradford City for free in June after two solid campaigns at the MKM Stadium.

Smallwood has already proven to be an important asset for the Bantams, scoring one goal in his first seven outings for the club.

Tom Eaves

Eaves was never able to replicate his goal-scoring form during his time with Gillingham but still proved to play an important role during a transitional period for the Tigers.

The striker joined fellow Championship club Rotherham United during the summer but is yet to get his first goal for the Millers.

Tom Huddlestone

The veteran midfielder joined Manchester United U21s in a player-coach role, coming off the bench during the academy side’s EFL Trophy clash against Carlisle United recently.

Festus Arthur

Arthur joined Hull City from Stockport County in 2020 but failed to make an appearance for the first-team in the league.

The centre-back was snapped up by non-league club Halifax Town, making just one appearance as the Shaymen currently sit in the National League relegation spots.

George Honeyman

Honeyman joined up with Millwall for an undisclosed fee in June after turning down a contract extension from Hull City.

The Englishman has already become an integral member of the Lions squad, finding the net once in seven league matches.

George Moncur

After a relatively uninspired spell with Hull City, Moncur dropped two divisions to sign for Leyton Orient in June for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has already been a stand-out star for the O’s, scoring twice in six appearances.