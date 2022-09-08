Rotherham United’s 5 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt after a busy summer window

Rotherham United have just come off the back of a busy summer transfer window as they bid to finally stay put in the Championship.

Following their promotion from League One, the Millers were in need of a big squad revamp, signing a total of 10 new players.

They brought in some experience and some young talents, with a handful already proving to be important coups after seven league games have been played.

Paul Warne’s side have exceeded expectations regarding their start to the season, sitting in 13th place with just one loss on their record.

After their busy summer window though, who are the club’s most valuable players?

Here we look at Rotherham United’s five most valuable players according to Transfermarkt (excluding loan players).

Ollie Rathbone – £720k

The powerhouse midfielder joined the Millers at the start of last season, becoming one of their standout players towards their League One promotion success.

The 25-year-old had a slow start to his debut Championship season, but has since found his feet, playing an important role in the club’s draw to Watford and their win over Birmingham City.

Jamie Lindsay – £720k

Scotsman Lindsay had an injury-riddled campaign last time out, limiting the amount of games that he would’ve wanted to be involved in.

The last time he played in the Championship, the midfielder was important in Rotherham United’s midfield three, and has started the new one well, scoring once in six outings.

Ben Wiles – £900k

Academy graduate Wiles is next on the list. At just 23, the number eight has already mate 170 appearances at the club where it all started.

This season, he has struggled to hit the ground running, especially for a player who specialises in providing goal contributions, but there’s no doubt he will be a key player for the Millers as the season goes on.

Chiedozie Ogbene – £900k

Newly converted striker Ogbene was a well-wanted man during the summer window, but the club managed to just hold onto the Irish international.

The 25-year-old has netted three goals in seven league outings, already matching his last season’s total. Ogbene’s contract expires at the end of the season, and Warne will do everything he can to convince him to stay put.

Dan Barlaser – £1.26million

Geordie man Barlaser is the fourth midfielder on this list, showing the quality that Rotherham United hold in that area.

The 25-year-old has the joint-highest amount of assists in the league, already setting up four goals for his teammates this season. Barlaser has arguably been the Millers’ most important asset so far.