‘Really difficult opponents’ – Blackpool v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Blackpool host Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.

Blackpool have been something of a surprise package in the Championship so far this season. Many had written them off under new manager Michael Appleton, but his side currently sit in 11th place of the table.

Middlesbrough meanwhile sit in 17th after a slow start. They go into this weekend though on the back of an impressive 1-0 win over Sunderland on Monday night.

Another win for Chris Wilder’s side could see them up into the top 10, whilst Blackpool could move as high as 4th with a win at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Here, a handful of The72’s writer offer their predictions for this weekend’s Championship clash v Blackpool and Middlesbrough…

Luke Phelps

“Middlesbrough looked dangerous on Monday night. They put in a good shift both defensively and offensively and I think those three points will put the wind in their sails a bit.

“Blackpool though are proving to be really difficult opponents this season. They could give Boro one of their toughest tests of the season so far and whilst both teams are scoring and conceding, I think this will one will be cagey and low-scoring, with both teams wanting a win to break into the top 10.

“I’m going to go for a draw here.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Middlesbrough

James Ray

“Blackpool have proven once again that they’re not a side to take easy this season. Appleton has his side in a strong spot right now and a result against Middlesbrough would be a real statement, despite the struggles Wilder’s side have gone through.

“However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Boro start to build up some steam after their Sunderland win.

“It’s going to be a tough trip to Bloomfield Road for Boro but I think they might just snatch all three points.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Middlesbrough