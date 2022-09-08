Paul Warne makes honest admission on Rotherham United’s bid to keep star trio

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has said the club will do what they can within their pay structure to keep star men Ben Wiles, Chiedozie Ogbene and Dan Barlaser.

Rotherham United managed to hold onto key trio Wiles, Ogbene and Barlaser in the summer.

All three were subject of speculation, but they remain at the AESSEAL New York Stadium for now. It will be worried that interest will return in the future though, and with all three out of contract next summer, it could be a difficult fight to hold onto them again.

Now, Warne has admitted to the Yorkshire Post that he’s more than aware of that.

The Rotherham United boss has said they will do all they can to keep Wiles, Ogbene and Barlaser while maintaining their current pay structure. He also stated he’s aware outside factors like agents and advisors might have different ideas.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I cannot encourage lads to sign a deal if they don’t want to sign a deal and if their advisors don’t want them to sign a deal

“We have a pay structure here and will make it as attractive as we can for the players. We may have to look at putting things in there that we haven’t before to make it more attractive to them