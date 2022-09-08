Paul Hartley reveals Hartlepool United’s stance on free agent additions

Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley has not ruled out the chances of free agent additions after a ‘frustrating’ deadline day.

Hartlepool United endured a busy transfer window as new boss Hartley took the chance to shape his squad to his liking.

It hasn’t translated into results on the pitch yet though. The Pools sit 23rd after seven games and are one of three sides yet to win a game yet. More new signings were targeted on deadline day, and after only one came through the door, Hartley has revealed his position on possible free agent additions.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Hartley stated that the club will look at a possible signing if the right player becomes available but insisted it’s not a certainty by any means.

“Yeah if there’s players available then can we get a deal done?

“If somebody becomes available for us [we’ll look at it], but that’s not a certainty.”

He went on to admit it was a ‘frustrating’ end to the transfer window after initially hoping they could add ‘maybe three or four at least’ heading into the final week.

In need of results…

It’s safe to say Hartley’s start to life at Victoria Park has not been an easy one.

Their winless run has pressure already piling on the shoulders of the Hartlepool United boss but after such an extensive summer revamp, it remains to be seen just how long he’s given to turn the tide and get things to work on the north east.

A free agent addition or two might be of use to Hartley and co but it would take a really impressive addition to come in and well and truly turn the tide straight away.

The Pools have shown before that they aren’t hesitant to move managers on when they’ve been underperforming, with Graeme Lee not exactly lasting a long time after form fell away.