Norwich City’s 2021 signing set to complete late loan exit

Norwich City forward Milot Rashica has been pictured in Turkey ahead of a proposed loan move to Super Lig giants Galatasaray.

Norwich City’s relegation from the Premier League brought around some changes at Carrow Road once again over the summer.

However, some might have expected to see some more players leave the club. Kosovan forward Rashica is among those who have remained beyond the UK transfer deadline despite speculation over a move away from the Canaries.

But now, it seems the 26-year-old will be leaving after all.

Rashica has landed in Istanbul ahead of a loan move to Galatasaray. He’s been pictured holding a club scarf ahead of his proposed move as he prepares to spent the season away from Carrow Road.

🟨🟥 Galatasaray’ın Norwich City'den kiralık olarak kadrosuna kattığı bir diğer yeni transferi 26 yaşındaki Kosovalı kanat oyuncusu Milot Rashica, sabaha karşı İstanbul'a geldi. pic.twitter.com/pPHr4rzVa8 — Spor Arena (@sporarena) September 8, 2022

Turkey’s transfer window remains open and Galatasaray have certainly made the most of that, with Rashica set to become the latest in a late influx of signings at the Super Lig side.

The right move?

Rashica did look like a promising addition for Norwich City last summer.

He’s impressed in the Bundesliga before and hasn’t been stranger to interest from elsewhere, but it just hasn’t worked out in Norfolk. He struggled to impress in the Premier League and it seems the right time for him to take on a new challenge, even if it’s only on loan for now.

He’s been out of Dean Smith’s squad and it looks as though his long-term future may well lie elsewhere after an underwhelming stay with Norwich City.

Rashica will be hoping to rediscover his best in Turkey, with a temporary to Galatasaray move now on the cards.