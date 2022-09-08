Norwich City man ‘out for a number of weeks’, says Smith

Norwich City manager Dean Smith has revealed to the club’s official website that striker Adam Idah is set to ‘out for a number of weeks’ after aggravating his persistent knee injury issue.

Norwich City were able to welcome Idah back into their ranks for two of their last four games in all competitions, coming off the bench to score in the Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth, before then missing out against Sunderland and returning to the bench against Birmingham the following game.

He missed the recent 3-0 victory over Coventry City due to injury and is set for an even longer spell on the sidelines according to his manager Smith.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of their Friday night visit to Burnley, the Canaries boss revealed Idah could miss the next few weeks.

“The team news is not too different from the last game, with the only exception being Adam, as his knee is still swelling up,” he said.

“He had to have some exploratory surgery, that will put him out for a number of weeks.”

Not only will Idah miss Norwich City’s game with Clarets tomorrow, but he is also likely to sit out their back-to-back home games with Bristol City and West Brom, before also potentially missing the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League clashes with Scotland and Armenia later this month.

A blow for Norwich City…

To have Idah back in contention recently and then for him to be out yet again is certainly a huge blow for Smith’s side. He offers something different to Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent up top and offers some versatility and so they will want to welcome him back as quickly as possible.

Even in his two brief cameo appearances this season he has impressed and he has shown what he can offer Norwich City this season upon his return. With the Canaries bidding for a top six finish come the end of the season, Idah could prove his worth when he is back to full fitness.

However, Smith and the Norwich City staff won’t want to rush Idah back into the first-team fold prematurely. As shown with his recent reintroduction, it can cause more harm than good and so they will need to be careful not to aggravate the injury further.