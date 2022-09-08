Mowbray says he’s been ‘passed on a few names’ as he discusses free agent additions for Sunderland

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray says he will consider possible free agent signings following the injury to striker Ross Stewart.

Stewart has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a thigh injury sustained during the warm-up of Monday’s night defeat at Middlesbrough.

Many have speculated that the Black Cats will – or should – turn to the free agent market to find a suitable replacement, with Ellis Simms now Mowbray’s only true no.9.

And speaking to The Northern Echo ahead of this weekend’s game v Millwall, Mowbray was quizzed on the possibility of bringing in a free agent.

He said:

“You’d be silly not have a look at what’s on offer in terms of free agents and cast an eye over every opportunity that’s out there.”

Mowbray went on to say:

“I’ve just been in with recruitment department before coming in here and they’ve been telling me about free agents and passed on a few names to see if there’s any relevance.”

1 of 10 Which of these former Sunderland players cost the club a reported £10million? Asamoah Gyan Darren Bent Lorik Cana Dean Whitehead

Mowbray also suggested that he could change up his Sunderland tactics in a bid to keep the goals coming – Patrick Roberts replaced Stewart in the starting line up v Sunderland, but whether he’ll keep his spot for the Millwall game remains to be seen.

How will Sunderland line up v Millwall?

With Mowbray having had very little time to work with his new side, expect a largely unchanged side from the one that faced Middlesbrough.

Sunderland still put in a decent performance on Monday despite not having Stewart, so all hope is not lost for this upcoming spell without the Scot.

But the Black Cats will certainly have less attacking threat without him and so it’s down to the experienced Mowbray to find a way of winning games.

Simms’ hasn’t scored in his last five now. He’ll be Sunderland’s main goal hope over the next several weeks and the visit of a struggling Millwall side this week is a great chance for him to get back to scoring ways.

A free agent signing would certainly give Mowbray some depth, but whether he’ll find a suitable name remains to be seen.