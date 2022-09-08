‘Missing something right now’ – Stoke City v Luton Town prediction: The72

Stoke City host Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City sit down in 20th place after eight games this season. The move to relieve Michael O’Neill and replace him with Alex Neil hasn’t led to an upturn in results just yet, with the Scot still searching his first Potters win.

They’ll be keen to make the most of a good chance to get a first three points on the board under their new boss though, with the visit of Luton Town up next.

The Hatters haven’t quite shown the impetus that saw them land in the play-offs last season just yet. They occupy 18th place as it stands and just as it looked like they were starting to build some steam with a three-game unbeaten streak, they threw away a 1-0 lead late on to lose to Wigan Athletic.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Neither the Potters nor the Hatters have been particularly predictable this season.

“It makes this one a tough game to call with both sides in need of three points. Both are capable of more but they’re missing something right now, and it’s up to their respective bosses to resolve their issues and kick their campaigns into action.

“Luton Town are tricky customers but given their struggles in front of goal, Stoke might just nick a first win under Neil.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Luton Town

Luke Phelps

“I was expecting Stoke City to have that new manager ‘bounce’ when Alex Neil took over, but it seems like his task at hand might be a bit harder than first thought.

“Still, Stoke City remain a threat in the Championship and so do Luton Town, and this should make for a really feisty affair – no less with the fact that Nathan Jones is a former Stoke City manager too.

“Luton are actually quite good on the road this season and so they’ll definitely give Stoke City a game, but the Potters aren’t easily beaten at the bet365.

“I’m going to have to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Luton Town