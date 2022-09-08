Middlesbrough sign free agent released by Sheffield Wednesday last season

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of midfielder Massimo Luongo on a short-term deal.

Middlesbrough are short in numbers in midfield following the exits of Marcus Tavernier, Martin Payero and loanee James Lea Siliki, and had only brought in just one new midfielder to replace the outgoing trio this past summer.

Their options this season have been Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Riley McGree and loan signing Alex Mowatt, but with manager Chris Wilder deploying all four midfielders in the majority of games so far, it means Boro have no back-up from the subs bench other than turning to their academy prospects.

They have now addressed this issue with the arrival of free agent Luongo. The 43-time Australia international recently left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of his contract after three years at Hillsborough and joins Boro on a deal until January.

There is the potential that the deal could be extended if the move goes well, just as defender Neil Taylor did this time last year, who signed on a similar short-term deal.

A strong addition to Boro’s ranks…

With their lack of options and cover in midfield positions, Luongo is well-needed and provides competition for places in a key area of the pitch.

His experience in the EFL with the likes of Ipswich Town, Swindon Town and most notably QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and the Australian national team, means he knows what it takes to compete at this level and will slot straight into the first-team fold with ease.

Luongo will likely provide cover for Jonny Howson at the base of the midfield diamond and given the Boro captain is now 34, it means he can be rested from time to time when needed, with the new arrival deputising in this position.