League One club lose highly-rated coach to Southampton

Cheltenham Town have lost U18s manager Pete Haynes, who leaves to link up with Premier League club Southampton.

Cheltenham Town have endured a summer of change, with Michael Duff’s departure paving the way for Wade Elliott to come in as the new boss.

His appointment has led a makeover of the playing squad and although it’s yet to translate into results on the pitch, it will be hoped that he can lead a successful new era with the Robins.

One man who has been ever-present at the club is coach Haynes. He first started coaching part-time at the age of 16 before taking up a full-time role in the academy. Haynes has remained ever since but now, he’s heading for pastures new.

As announced on the club’s official website, the current U18s boss is heading to Premier League side Southampton to become their U18 Individual Development Coach.

Haynes, who boasts a UEFA A Licence, moved to thank everyone at the club for their support during his extended stay at the club and hopes his time at Cheltenham Town stands him in good stead for a big step up.

Another big change…

Haynes has practically become part of the furniture at Cheltenham Town given just how long he has been at the club. His entire coaching journey to date has been with the club.

However, with the appeal of a Premier League offer and a new challenge, it seems the right time to make that step up.

He looks to have an exciting future in coaching and joining one of the country’s top academies is a mark of that.

From Cheltenham Town’s perspective though, it makes for another significant change to their coaching staff, albeit in the academy and not the first-team, but it will be hoped the new U18s boss can come in and lead a new generation of Robins talents through the ranks and into the senior side.