‘Just too good’ – Sheffield United v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield United come into this weekend’s round of fixtures sitting at the top of the Championship table, although that could be different by the time they kick off on Saturday afternoon with 2nd placed Norwich City playing on Friday night.

Heckingbottom’s side are unbeaten since the opening day of the season and with Iliman Ndiaye in flying form and Oli McBurnie well and truly among the goals, they should be confident ahead of the Millers’ visit to Bramall Lane.

Speaking of Rotherham United, they have proven a tough side to defeat since their return to the second-tier, losing only once.

Paul Warne’s side occupy 13th place as it stands and will be hoping to cause an upset in this all Yorkshire clash.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Sheffield United looked like serious automatic promotion contenders before the season started and they’re proving exactly why. With Oli McBurnie finally getting on the scoresheet too, they’re looking a scary prospect.

“Rotherham United will do their best, but it won’t be enough in my opinion. The Blades are just too good with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye in form and with Ahmedhodzic at the back, this could be a special season for them.

“I’ll go for a comfortable home win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Rotherham United

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield United are on fire right now. They’re beating some tough opponents with ease and the visit of Rotherham United is another chance for three points.

“Whilst Rotherham United should never be underestimated – especially after a strong start to the season – I think the Blades are going to have far too much quality for them on Saturday.

“I’m also going to go for a fairly comfortable home win, and a clean sheet.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Rotherham United