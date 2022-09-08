Ian Evatt reveals Bolton Wanderers’ previous interest in 23-year-old ace

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has admitted to The Bolton News that Cheltenham Town loan man Dan N’Lundulu is a player the club have shown interest in before.

Bolton Wanderers come into this weekend’s clash with Cheltenham Town in a strong position.

Evatt’s Trotters are currently sat in 8th place after picking up 11 points from their first seven League One games. They should be confident of securing all three points from their upcoming clash with the Robins too given that Wade Elliott’s side are down in 22nd after a difficult start to life after Michael Duff.

Now though, Bolton boss Evatt has revealed a former target of their’s will be leading the line against them.

As quoted by The Bolton News, Evatt stated while previewing the tie that Cheltenham Town loan man N’Lundulu was a player they ‘looked at’ last season, picking him out as one of their threats.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Alfie May is a good threat, [Daniel] N’Lundulu is a player that we were aware of and looked at last season.

“They have good players all along the pitch, really.”

N’Lundulu made a decent impression in his first stint with Cheltenham Town last season before injury limited his action.

He’s made a respectable start to the new season too, chipping in with two goals and one assist in seven League One games.

One to keep quiet…

Somewhat unsurprising, Bolton Wanderers come into this weekend’s clash with Cheltenham Town as favourites.

However, as a side that has previously shown interest in N’Lundulu, they will know they will have to keep him quiet if they want an easy day at the office this weekend. Alfie May is another dangerous player, as Evatt said, so it will by no means be a walkover for Wanderers.

They’ll know they have to be at the top of their game in this division and if they want to make serious inroads on the upper echelons of the third-tier, statement results against struggling sides like Cheltenham Town will send a message to the other top teams in this division.