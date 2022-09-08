‘He could be the difference’ – Birmingham City v Swansea City prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

Birmingham City welcome Swansea City in an early clash near the foot of the Championship table.

Both teams have started fairly poorly but both go into this weekend on the back of much-needed, and impressive wins, with Birmingham City beating Preston North End and Swansea City beating QPR last weekend.

Blues find themselves in 21st place of the table having claimed eight points from their opening eight fixtures, with the Swans just a point and two places above in 19th.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for today’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams may have relegation fears this season, but they should go into this weekend with a new lease of confidence with both claiming big wins last time out.

“I’m not expecting there to be very much to split these two sides on Saturday – Birmingham City have the obvious home advantage, but Swansea City have a ringer in Joel Piroe.

“It looks like the Dutchman is back up to speed after a slow start with three in his last three for the Swans.

“He could be the difference on Saturday – I’m backing him to score and Swansea City to claim another important win.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Swansea City

1 of 10 Who stood in as caretaker manager after Harry Redknapp's departure in September 2017? Eric Black Lee Carsley Steve Spooner Craig Gardner

James Ray

“On paper, Swansea City should have this one in the bag. Eustace’s Blues are going to be up against it this season and although they’ve shown they’ve got fight in them, this is the sort of game that could be difficult for them.

“Swansea need three points, just to settle the nerves and get themselves back on track after a poor start.

“Russell Martin has built a decent side and his philosophy makes for a bright future, but they have to start winning games consistently if they want to make serious progress. They might just get back-to-back wins here, but you never know what’s going to happen with Swansea.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-1 Swansea City