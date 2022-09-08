Derby County’s 5 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt after a busy summer transfer window

Derby County begin life in League One after a tumultuous campaign last time out, which saw the club embroiled in a fierce battle for existence.

Clowes Development Group rescued County from administration in June, providing some much-needed stability before the new season commenced. Wayne Rooney, unable to keep the Rams from the Championship trapdoor, exited the club in Spring, with interim boss Liam Rosenior taking charge.

The former defender has made an encouraging start to life in management, steering Derby towards the top half of the table after seven league games. However, a recent home defeat to Plymouth Argyle highlights the extent of Rosenior’s challenge, and gave the Pride Park faithful a very sharp dose of reality. Nevertheless, County may still be expecting promotion this term.

And with a brand new squad at their disposal, we take a look at Derby County’s five most valuable players according to Transfermarkt…

Tom Barkhuizen – £1.35million

The ex-Preston winger was signed on a free in the summer, following his release from the Lancashire side. The attacker has been touted to soon join the South African national team set-up, qualifying through his grandfather’s patronage. Barkhuizen played a bit part role at Deepdale last term, notching just two goals in fourteen appearances. Rosenior will be hoping he can rekindle the form he showed in the 20/21 season, where he developed into a vital asset for North End.

Conor Hourihane – £1.62million

The experienced Republic of Ireland international adds steel to the Rams midfield, signing for the club after his contract was terminated at Premiership outfit Aston Villa. Hourihane spent last season on-loan at play-off chasers Sheffield United, and featured in their painful semi-final defeat to top-tier new boys Nottingham Forest. The Irishman has an impressive 35 caps for his country, and was called up for their recent Nations League campaign.

Louie Sibley – £2.7million

A homegrown talent that has gone from strength-to-strength, Sibley now finds himself as part of his side’s first-choice centre midfield pairing. Sibley graduated from Derby County’s academy several years ago, and has had an increasing presence in the first-team since his breakout season in 2020-2021, where he helped the club stave off relegation to the third-tier.

Max Bird – £3.6million

Another midfielder and another cultivated in Derby’s prestigious youth ranks, Bird became one of the youngest players to turn out for the club when he made his debut back in 2017. County have him under contract until 2024, and will hope this further bolsters his soaring market value. The young midfielder has already skippered the side on several occasions, and was voted Players’ Player of the Year in 2020. A big favourite of Rooney’s, Bird’s development over the next few years will be an interesting watch.

Jason Knight – £4.5million

Poached from Dublin’s well-respected Cabinteely Academy in 2017, Knight’s performances have catapulted him into the Irish national side and he’s become indispensable to Derby’s cause. However, the Rams will need to decide soon whether they wish to cash in on the player, with his contract expiring at the end this season. There are many potential suitors, but Derby will be hoping they secure his services beyond next summer.