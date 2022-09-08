Burnley’s position over possible appointment of 36-year-old midfielder revealed as coaching role continues

Burnley are still mulling over offering Charlie Adam a permanent coaching role, Lancs Live has said.

Burnley have endured a summer of significant change, with Vincent Kompany breathing new life into proceedings at Turf Moor both on and off the pitch.

The new arrivals may not be done yet either, with veteran midfielder Adam currently coaching with the Clarets on a temporary basis. The 36-year-old is without a club after leaving Dundee this summer and has not retired yet despite his current position with Burnley.

Now, an update has emerged regarding his situation at the club.

Lancs Live states that Burnley are yet to make a decision over a permanent role for Adam as he continues to assist U21s boss Andy Farrell.

There could be somewhat of a shuffle in the ranks with Mike Jackson now taking up a permanent role in Kompany’s first-team backroom staff rather than returning to his role in the academy after his stint as caretaker boss.

Reshuffling the ranks…

With the summer window now out the way and Burnley’s transfer business on hold until January, it will give Kompany the chance to properly assess other areas of the club – such as his coaching team.

Bringing Jackson into his backroom staff opens a spot in the U21s set up and a player of Adam’s experience could be a worthy addition. His pedigree in the game could help the club’s youngsters prepare for first-team football and help them transition into their senior career, but it remains to be seen if he has what it takes to earn a permanent role.

It marks another change at Burnley though, with Kompany certainly not afraid to lead the new era at Turf Moor.