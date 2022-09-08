Blackburn Rovers duo ruled out of Championship clash v Wigan Athletic

Blackburn Rovers duo Sam Gallagher and Callum Brittain have been ruled out of this weekend’s Championship clash v Wigan Athletic.

Blackburn Rovers travel to the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon, to take on nearby rivals Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

Speaking ahead of the game though, Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that duo Gallagher and Brittain will be unavailable, with both recovering from injuries.

He told the club:

“Callum and Sam won’t be ready for this match but they are out on the training pitches and doing a bit more. I hope there will be positive progress with them.”

Tomasson went on to reveal that Scott Wharton and Daniel Ayala could both return to the side this weekend, with Sammie Szmodics available again.

Both Brittain and Gallagher are carrying muscle injuries, with Brittain having missed the last four games and Gallagher the last three.

Blackburn go into this weekend’s game in 7th despite losing four of their last five in the league, with Wigan in 15th and having lost just one Championship game all season.

A tough assignment…

A trip to Wigan Athletic certainly won’t be easy for Rovers, and without two key players in Brittain and Gallagher, their task will be made even harder.

Tomasson doesn’t have the biggest squad at his disposal. The minute that one or two injuries come in, there’s selection issues, but Blackburn Rovers showed in their trip to Blackpool at the end of last month that they can still compete despite these injuries.

They’ve won twice on the road this season, against Blackpool and Swansea City earlier in the campaign.

The pressure might be taken off a little when playing away from Ewood Park. Expect Wigan to make things really difficult for Rovers this weekend, and expect a tight game between two who could both do with a win.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.