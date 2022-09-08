Armstrong Oko-Flex reveals conversation with Flynn Downes ahead of loan move from West Ham to Swansea City

Swansea City’s on loan youngster Armstrong Oko-Flex says he spoke to West Ham and former Swans midfielder Flynn Downes ahead of his move this summer.

Earlier in the summer transfer window, Downes moved from Swansea City to West Ham.

Oko-Flex later made a temporary move from West Ham to Swansea City, and speaking to swanseacity.com, the Irishman revealed his conversations with Downes ahead of the move.

“I spoke to Flynn and he misses it here,” said Oko-Flex.

“He is a top guy and a top player. He spoke about his time here and said how much he enjoyed it.”

Downes only signed for Swansea City last summer, joining from League One side Ipswich Town.

He arrived the same summer as current Swans boss Russell Martin who helped Downes to have a breakthrough season in the Championship, leading to his summer move to the Premier League.

“He spoke really highly of the gaffer,” Oko-Flex went on to say of Downes.

“Just hearing it from him and knowing the way Swansea play made my mind up.”

Oko-Flex came off the bench to make his debut for Swansea City in the last outing v QPR. He looks like a useful player and someone who will really blossom playing in this Swans side led by Martin, who look to be stabilising after a slow start.

Downes meanwhile has featured just once in the Premier League for West Ham so far this season, being an unused substitute in each of the last three outings.

The Swans’ reputation…

Swansea City have managed to attract some decent loan players in recent seasons. Martin’s arrival at the club too, and the implementation of his passing-style of play, has seemingly made Swansea City an attractive destination for Premier League clubs to send their loan players.

And Downes’ glowing review of the club and of Martin is a credit to the Welsh club.

Despite this season starting slowly, there seems to be a good squad and a good manager in place at Swansea City. They’ve claimed four points from their last two and go up against Birmingham City this weekend, where Oko-Flex will surely be hoping for his first start in a Swans shirt.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.