‘Another superstar’ – Norwich City mainstay heaps praise on summer signing

Norwich City ‘keeper Tim Krul has labelled Marcelino Nunez a ‘superstar in the making’ after his strong start to life at Carrow Road.

Norwich City have enjoyed a turn around in form in recent weeks after a pretty dismal start to the new campaign.

A key player in their turnaround has been Chilean midfielder Nunez. The summer signing has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for Dean Smith’s side, chipping in with one goal and one assist in his seven Championship appearances so far.

His performances have made him a popular figure among the home faithful and now, he’s drawn high-praise from Krul.

As quoted by the Eastern Daily Press, the Norwich City goalkeeper touted Nunez as a ‘superstar in the making’. Here’s what he had to say on the 22-year-old midfielder

“Nunez doesn’t speak a word of English and I’ve had some cracking conversations with him.

“He got tackled so badly in training today and he just started laughing. The day he signed I saw him on the training pitches and he was so impressed with the way the grass was cut.

“Where he came from it was sand and mud. He’s another superstar in the making.”

High praise…

Nunez is already a popular figure at Norwich City, both among the fans and seemingly among the players.

His performances on the pitch are at the centre of that, cementing himself as a key player for Smith. There’s always excitement around South American players given the region’s rich history in the game and the amount of young talents that come from the continent, and Nunez is another example of that.

As Krul has said, he looks like he has what it takes to be a real star for both Norwich City and beyond, although the Canaries will be hoping they can see the Chilean prodigy play out his best years in yellow and green after a strong start to life at Carrow Road.

Nunez and Norwich will be hoping to continue their strong form against Burnley on Friday night, though they’ll know they’re in for a tough test against Vincent Kompany’s new-look Clarets.