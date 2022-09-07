Will Lyndon Dykes find his scoring touch for QPR this season?

QPR have seen some cult icons pull on the no.9 shirt over the years, and the man donning that number right now is Lyndon Dykes.

Les Ferdinand and Charlie Austin are just a couple of names that spring to mind when you think of QPR’s number nines.

They wore the shirt with grace, and they leave behind them a certain expectation for whomever pulls on the shirt after them.

Today, Dykes is the QPR number nine. He joined the club from Livingston in 2020 and in the time since, he’s featured 88 times in the Championship scoring 21 goals. Dykes has also become a cult figure north of the border, proving to be a prolific player for the Scotland national side.

This season has been a struggle for Dykes though. He’s managed just one goal in eight Championship outings and there seems to be a feeling online that he might not be the man to lead QPR’s front-line. Confidence looks low, notable after his close-range miss v Hull City at the end of last month, but can the 26-year-old turn his fortunes around?

Remember when Dykes first joined QPR, he scored in his first two games before going on a mini dry spell, scoring a few more times and then going on a pretty lengthy dry spell.

He didn’t score for QPR between December 2020 and March 2021, but after he broke his duck in a 1-1 draw at Reading, he couldn’t stop scoring. Dykes scored six goals in April of that year, ending the month as the club’s Player of the Month and setting the tone for the next season.

Last season, Dykes scored eight goals, but he featured less heavily in the Championship with his national duties appearing to take its toll on Dykes over the course of the campaign.

We know Dykes can score goals. We know he puts the work in and some may argue that, even if he’s not scoring regularly, he still contributes a lot to the side, and QPR play better with him in the starting line up. But it’s a question of confidence.

1 of 10 Which of these former QPR players cost the most? Steven Caulker Leroy Fer Loic Remy Chris Samba

Confidence is key for strikers. Look at Dykes’ Scotland teammate Oli McBurnie at Sheffield United – no goals in 28 Championship appearances for Sheffield United last season, three in six this time round.

Dykes may well be feeling the pressure of being QPR’s only real first-team striker, which is understandable. Michael Beale has high expectations for his first season in charge and if he’s to enjoy a fruitful first campaign at the club, he’ll need his striker to start scoring goals, and soon.

But if Dykes can keep his head and keep his cool when he gets goal-scoring opportunities, then the penny will eventually drop. He’s scored goals for QPR in the past and he will do again, and when he does, he’ll start reminding fans what he’s capable of.