West Brom’s 5 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt after a shrewd summer transfer window

West Brom didn’t break the bank this summer, but Steve Bruce looks to have made some positive additions to his side.

And soon enough, West Brom should start to climb up the table.

The Baggies currently sit in 16th after what’s been a tough opening eight games, with Bruce’s side claiming just nine points from those eight.

But they’re proving hard to beat. The likes of Jed Wallace are starting to find form and new signing Brandon Thomas-Asante got off to a scoring start for the club, so there’s hope for this season yet.

After the closure of the summer transfer window though, who are West Brom’s most valuable players?

Here we look at West Brom’s five most valuable players according to Transfermarkt (excluding loan players).

Grady Diangana – £5.4million

This season has seen Grady Diangana burst into life. He was a big money investment for West Brom a few years ago with the Baggies paying close to £20million for the ex-West Ham man.

He’s had his fair share of criticism since, but he’s looked electric at times this season, with the Englishman having recorded three assists and a goal in the Championship so far.

Jed Wallace – £5.85million

Former Millwall talisman Jed Wallace linked up with Bruce and West Brom this summer, joining on a free transfer.

He endured a pretty slow start but he got off the mark with his first goals for the club in the 2-2 draw v Huddersfield Town last month, which seems to have given him a new lease of confidence.

John Swift – £6.3million

The Baggies’ first signing of this summer was John Swift. The 27-year-old joined on a free transfer after leaving Reading and he went on to score on his league debut for the club.

He looks to be a solid signing, but we’re still waiting to see the very best of the former Chelsea man this season with Swift having scored twice and assisted once so far.

Karlan Grant – £7.2million

Karlan Grant joined from Huddersfield Town in 2020. The Baggies paid £15million for the striker who netted just once in his maiden season with West Brom, before scoring 18 in the following Championship campaign.

He has three in eight so far this season and in the absence of Dike, Grant remains West Brom’s main striker.

Daryl Dike – £9million

West Brom paid in excess of £7million for Daryl Dike last January. Since, the USMNT striker has featured just three times in the Championship with injury plaguing his start to life at The Hawthorns.

But he remains a really talented young player and when he’s fit and firing, West Brom will have a real weapon on their hands.