Watford’s 5 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt after a busy summer window

Watford added a selection of new players to their ranks this summer, though their window mainly revolved around who would be leaving the club after their relegation.

Watford made a total of eight new additions, using the market well to bolster their ranks.

Four of the new arrivals were on temporary deals while the over half have penned permanently and it will be hoped that they can have a positive impact on proceedings as Rob Edwards leads a new chapter at Vicarage Road.

But who are the Hornets’ most valuable assets?

Here, we look at Watford’s five most valuable players according to Transfermarkt (excluding players signed on loan).

Maduka Okoye – £3.15m

Okoye was tied on £3.15m with right-back Jeremy Ngakia, which is interesting considering neither are in Edwards’ starting XI.

Okoye has played once in the Carabao Cup and has been on the bench for three Championship games. Given his promise, he’ll surely be hoping to push for a starting spot in the future.

William Troost-Ekong – £3.6m

Experienced Nigerian international was recruited from Udinese Calcio in 2020 but after 53 appearances for the club, he looks to be down the pecking order under Edwards.

The 29-year-old has played just seven minutes of Championship football, with his sole start coming in the Carabao Cup.

Imran Louza – £8.1m

Watford’s start to the season hasn’t been a bad one by any means but having Louza in the middle would surely have boosted them on.

He’s yet to make his first competitive appearance under Edwards as a knee injury keeps him out.

Joao Pedro – £12.6m

Pedro was at the centre of plenty of speculation over the summer and given just how bright his future looks, that won’t have surprised many. However, he has pledged his loyalty to the Hornets now and will be keen to take them back to the top-flight.

The Brazilian prodigy has two goals and two assists to his name in seven Championship appearances so far this season.

Ismaila Sarr – £24.3m

The top two probably won’t have surprised anyone, and sitting top of the pile at a hefty £24.3m is Senegalese star Sarr.

He’s another Watford ace whose summer was shrouded by summer speculation but with the window now past us and after two goals and one assist in five league outings, Sarr will be looking to fire Watford back to the Premier League once again.