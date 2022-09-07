Watford man turns down transfer exit to fight for place in Rob Edwards’ plans, report reveals

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong will be staying at Vicarage Road ‘until at least January having turned down the opportunity to move to Turkey’, reports The Athletic.

Troost-Ekong, 29, has fallen out-of-favour under new manager Rob Edwards.

The Nigerian centre-back has featured just twice all season and it looked like he’d seal a move towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Serie A side Bologna were said to be interested along with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

But an emerging report from The Athletic says that Troost-Ekong turned down the oppurtunity to move to Turkey – without mentioning a specific team – and that the player is ‘determined to fight for his place’ at Watford.

Troost-Ekong was named on the bench for Watford’s last outing v Rotherham United. So far this season, Edwards has played with three centre-backs on the pitch, with those three being Kortney Hause, Christian Kabasele and Craig Cathcart against Rotherham, with Troost-Ekong acting as back-up.

Does Troost-Ekong have a future at Watford?

Watford seem to be pretty well-stocked in defence, especially in the centre of defence.

Troost-Ekong remains one of the more experienced players in this side though, and he’s been a useful player for Watford since his 2020 arrival from Udinese.

It seems like he had the chance to move on this summer. But him staying at Watford to try and fight his way back into Edwards’ plans is a credit to Troost-Ekong – on his day, he can be a really tough defender to play against, and in the Championship he could yet become a real force at the back for Watford.

Watford return to Championship action v Reading this weekend.