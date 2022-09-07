Watford general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Hornets (07.09.22)

Watford are back in the Championship after a second relegation from the Premier League in three seasons.

It’s been a turbulent few years for Watford, with a number of different managers having taken charge of the club, and a number of players having come and gone as well.

Just two years ago, the Hornets were relegated after a five-year stay in the top flight. But that now seems like an age ago with Rob Edwards’ side having been a touch inconsistent so far this season.

But there’s a growing optimism that Edwards can settle down at Watford, and bring some stability to a club that’s had very little of that in recent times.

The future looks bright, but how much can you remember about the club’s past and present?

Try your hand at our latest Watford general knowledge quiz, and share it with your friends to see who has the best Hornets knowledge!