The 7 players who left Swansea City at the end of last season – where are they now?

Swansea City have made a number of changes to their squad from last season.

At the end of last season, the Swans saw seven players leave the club.

Some departures were more surprising than others with some players unable to break into the squad on a regular basis for the majority of their time in South Wales.

Here we look at the seven players who left Swansea City last season, and discuss what they’re up to now…

Korey Smith

The experienced midfielder joined Derby County ahead of their first season in League One after suffering relegation from the second tier.

The 31-year-old has featured sporadically for the Rams so far, appearing five times in the league with the majority of his game-time being from the bench.

Flynn Downes

The promising youngster joined Premier League club West Ham United after proving to be a breakthrough star for the Swans last season.

Downes has made just one appearance in the league so far but played a role in the Hammers two-leg victory over Danish side Viborg in the Europa Conference League.

Yan Dhanda

The former Liverpool academy player failed to make much of a impact during his time at the Swansea.com Stadium, finding the net just five times in 63 appearances.

Dhanda joined up with Scottish side Ross County in June. The attacking midfielder has made a solid start to life in the Cinch Premiership, making nine appearances as the Staggies currently sit in 10th place.

Ben Hamer

Hamer joined fellow Championship outfit Watford in July after making a handful of appearances for the Swans.

The Englishman is yet to start a league match for the Hornets with Daniel Bachmann being favoured as their number one in the early stages of the campaign.

Jamie Searle

The shot-stopper joined Swansea City in 2020 from Aston Villa but never featured for the first-team, mainly being utilised in the Swans academy.

The New Zealand international now plays for Barnsley where he has been acting as a back-up option to Bradley Collins and Jack Walton.

Nico Defreitas-Hansen

Defreitas-Hansen previously joined from Everton but failed to reach the level expected of him for Russell Martin’s side, being released at the end of last season without making a first-team appearance.

The goalkeeper now plays for non-league outfit Atherton Collieries who currently compete in the seventh tier of English football.

Josh Gould

Gould was a product of Swansea City’s academy but was released last season having only made appearances for the U23s and Barry Town United during a loan spell.

The youngster is currently a free agent with no clubs currently being linked with his services.