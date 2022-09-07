The 6 players who left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season – where are they now?

Drastic changes have been made to the Sheffield Wednesday squad with a number of players leaving and new faces arriving.

At the end of last season, the Owls saw six players leave the club as free agents.

Some departures were more surprising than others, with some moving onto become members of other squads whereas others remain without a club.

Here we look at the six players who left Sheffield Wednesday last season, and discuss what they’re up to now…

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

The winger joined the Yorkshire club on a free transfer after being released by Cardiff City but never really became a stand-out performer for the Owls, finding the net twice in 18 appearances.

Mendez-Laing now plies his trade for fellow League One side Derby County where he has got off to a flying start, scoring two goals in his first six league outings.

Saido Berahino

The Burundi international sealed a move to Cypriot side AEL Limassol after a relatively uninspiring spell at Hillsborough.

Berahino has made just one appearance for the club so far, with the Leontes currently sitting in the relegation spots.

Chey Dunkley

The experienced centre-back joined up with Shrewsbury Town in June after being released the previous month.

Dunkley has since made seven league appearances for the Shropshire side as they currently occupy a mid-table position in League One.

Sam Hutchinson

The 33-year-old was a mainstay in Sheffield Wednesday’s squad for a number of years, racking up 207 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Hutchinson now plays for Reading, appearing four times for the Championship side as they currently sit in a play-off place.

Joe Wildsmith

The shot-stopper is another player that was snapped up by the Rams on a free transfer at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old has already become an integral member of Derby County’s squad, keeping three clean sheets in seven league matches so far.

Massimo Luongo

The Australian international was released at the end of last season after failing to become a regular starter at Hillsborough, with injury often hampering his time at the club.

Luongo remains a free agent with no club currently looking to secure his signature.