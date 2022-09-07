Sunderland boss Mowbray discusses Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin injury blows

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart will be out for ‘six to eight weeks’, whilst Dennis Cirkin faces ‘one to two weeks’ on the sidelines, says Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland travelled to Middlesbrough in the Championship on Monday night.

It was a hard-fought game which eventually ended in a 1-0 win for the home side, but for Sunderland fans, the game was somewhat over-shadowed by the injury to Stewart during the warm-up.

There’s been an anxious wait since, and now Sunderland boss Mowbray has spoken out on the Scottish international’s injury.

He told the club:

“Ross will be out for six to eight weeks – it could be a little longer, but that will depend on his rehabilitation and the way his body reacts.

“He’s a really positive guy and we hope that he will be a quick healer, so we will take it game by game and hopefully he returns quickly.”

Cirkin meanwhile was brought off in the second half of the game v Middlesbrough. Mowbray said of the young defender:

“Dennis will be out for one to two weeks and it is as slight an injury as you will see, so he should be back in action within a fortnight.”

Mowbray went on to say:

“It is a blow [to lose Ross] and now we have to find a way to score the goals, but we will be positive and we will not be all doom and gloom about how we are going to win games and score.”

Stewart’s injury is a thigh injury whilst Cirkin has sustained a minor hamstring injury, according to the club.

Despite Monday’s defeat and a minor dip in form of late, Sunderland remain in 8th place of the Championship table, with a game against Millwall at the Stadium of Light on this weekend’s agenda.

Doom and gloom…

Like Mowbray says, not having Stewart for the next couple of months is obviously a blow, but it’s not the end of the world for Sunderland.

They still have a solid Championship striker in Ellis Simms and names like Patrick Roberts who can fill in up top, as well as Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.

Mowbray will need to use his experience to find a way of getting Sunderland to score in Stewart’s absence, but he showed time and time again at Blackburn Rovers that he can set up a side to score goals at this level.

And Cirkin’s injury is thankfully a minor one – he’s been a key player this season.

The visit of Millwall this weekend will be another tough one for Sunderland. The Lions though are out of form and it gives Sunderland a chance to return to winning ways.