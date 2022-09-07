Sheffield Wednesday’s 5 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt after Moore’s summer makeover

Sheffield Wednesday brought in a host of new faces this summer in a bid to make their return to the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping this is the year they can bounce back to the second-tier after play-off heartbreak at the hands of eventual promotion winners Sunderland last season.

In a bid to change their fortunes, Darren Moore has brought 11 new faces to Hillsborough – three temporarily and nine permanently.

But who are the Owls’ most valuable assets?

Here, we look at Sheffield Wednesday’s five most valuable players according to Transfermarkt (excluding loan players).

Barry Bannan – £630,000

Scottish star Bannan had to be somewhere on this list as one of the division’s standout players. He’s said to be valued at £630,000, tied on that number with fellow midfielders Dennis Adeniran and Tyreeq Bakinson.

Owls captain Bannan has played a massive 315 times for the club, chipping in with 23 goals and 52 assists.

Mallik Wilks – £720,000

Wilks is the first of three new signings to feature on this list.

He was a player Wednesday held a long interest in before striking and given that he has starred in League One before, it will be hoped the exciting attacker can prove his worth and help fire the club back to the Championship.

1 of 10 Who was Darren Moore's first game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday against? Barnsley Rotherham United Reading Derby County

Michael Smith – £720,000

Another new addition coming onto the list is Smith, who is also valued at £720,000.

He was a talismanic figure in Rotherham United’s promotion-winning season last time around and although he has seen limited action early on due to injury, it will be hoped he can revive the form that saw him score 24 goals across all competitions last year.

Callum Paterson – £900,000

Paterson’s valuation comes in just £100,000 shy of the big £1m, which may be a surprise.

His international pedigree with Scotland and previous Premier League and championship exploits mean he’s got plenty of pedigree. However, with Smith and Lee Gregory both strong options up top, regular game time may be hard to come by.

Will Vaulks – £1.8m

Top of the list and the only permanent player valued over £1m is Vaulks, who comes in at a hefty £1.8m.

Sheffield Wednesday’s new number four as previously been a standout player in the Championship and his addition only adds further quality to the Owls’ strong midfield.