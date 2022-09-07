Sheffield Wednesday dealt significant injury blow as midfielder undergoes medical procedure

Sheffield Wednesday are set to be without midfielder Dennis Adeniran for a number of weeks after undergoing a procedure on his knee, as per The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday man Adeniran has become a popular figure at Hillsborough since arriving from Everton last summer.

Injuries have hampered his involvement and prevented him from really building up some steam and cementing himself as a key player in the Owls’s starting XI though. He has played four times this season, chipping in with two goals and an assist.

Now though, after missing the defeat to Barnsley at the weekend, a worrying injury update has emerged.

As per The Star, Adeniran has had to undergo a procedure on his knee and will now face a number of weeks out. The exact timeframe is not mentioned at this stage but it will come as a blow to both the midfielder and Owls boss Darren Moore.

Other options in place…

Thankfully for Sheffield Wednesday, their midfield ranks are pretty well-stocked, so they should be able to deal with Adeniran’s absence while he recovers from a new blow.

Summer signings Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson are alongside Barry Bannan, George Byers and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru as options in the middle of the park for Moore, while utility man Callum Paterson has played in central midfield before too.

It’s a blow to have a player as popular and gifted as Adeniran out, but at least there are players in place to cover.

It will be hoped the former Everton academy starlet can get back fit and quickly as safely possible to aid the Owls’ push for promotion back to the Championship.