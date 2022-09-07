Report shares potential return date for West Brom striker Daryl Dike

An emerging report from BirminghamLive has suggested that West Brom’s Daryl Dike could make his return to action ‘before the November break’.

In January this year, West Brom shocked the Championship by beating a number of Premier League and European sides to the signing of Dike.

They paid a reported £7million fee for the USMNT man, who linked up with former Baggies boss Valerien Ismael after their memorable showing at Barnsley the season before.

But Dike has endured some torrid luck since signing permanently with West Brom. He picked up a season-ending injury just two games into his last season, and then he picked up a fresh thigh injury after just one game of this season.

After a month on the sidelines now, BirminghamLive have provided an update on his situation – Joseph Chapman writes:

“Dike could return before the November break, or – depending on his progress – he could be permitted the World Cup to complete his recovery fully.”

Steve Bruce managed to sign a new striker in Brandon Thomas-Asante on deadline day, with the Englishman scoring on his debut v Burnley last time out.

Bruce’s striker options…

When Dike returns, Bruce may actually find himself with a potent attacking threat with Karlan Grant, Thomas-Asante and Dike his options.

And with names like Jed Wallace, John Swift and an improved Grady Diangana in midfield, West Brom could really start to flourish – when that might be though is another question.

There’s a sense that West Brom have what they need to challenge for a spot in the top-six, but that something’s missing right now.

Whether that’s a bit of confidence or the presence of someone like Dike up to remains to be seen. Dike’s eventual return though will only be a positive thing for the Baggies, and the possibility of him getting up to speed at the World Cup could see him return to England and the Championship at full fitness in late December.

West Brom return to action v Coventry City this weekend.