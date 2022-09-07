Report reveals details behind Coventry City man’s failed summer exit amid L1 interest

Coventry City’s Todd Kane saw a possible loan exit fall through because an unnamed club was unwilling to pay a suitable percentage of his wages, Coventry Live has said.

Coventry City man Kane picked up a solid amount of game time for the Sky Blues last season.

He managed five assists and a goal in 31 outings but injury has kept him absent for a little while now and he’s yet to make an appearance this season. Kane is back fit now though and on deadline day, it seems an exit was possible.

However, a move failed to transpire for the out of favour defender and now, Coventry Live has revealed why.

Their report states that Kane had interest from League One but an unnamed club was not willing to pay the percentage of the player’s wages that the Sky Blues were demanding, meaning a loan move fell through for the former Chelsea talent.

He’s now working his way back to full fitness and will be bidding to break back into Mark Robins’ plans.

Moving forward…

Kane remains a player that could be of use to Robins and Coventry City.

He’s got a vast amount of experience at this level and can fit in as either a full-back or a wing-back, so the failure to secure a late exit might not necessarily mean that the Huntingdon-born ace is ousted from the first-team picture completely.

Options at wing-back are at somewhat of a premium, so Kane might have the chance to force his way back into the side.

He will have to wait until at least January to find a new move again, so until then, his full focus should be on getting back to full fitness and proving that he can still be a valuable player at the Coventry Building Society Stadium.