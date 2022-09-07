Peterborough United in discussions with Hull City amid player’s continued injury struggles

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has said the club are liaising with Hull City as Harvey Cartwright continues to struggle with a niggling injury.

Peterborough United recruited two new goalkeepers on loan in the summer, with Cartwright arriving from Championship side Hull City while Lucas Bergstrom signed from Chelsea.

Bergstrom has been the go-to man in goal in the early stages of the season, while Cartwright has been limited to just one EFL Trophy outing amid a niggling injury issue.

Now, Posh boss McCann has shed light on the issue.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, McCann stated that the young ‘keeper is ‘absolutely devastated’ by the continuing issue, stating that they are liaising with Hull City on how to deal with the blow. Here’s what he had to say

“We need to get to the bottom of it as quickly as possible and we are liaising with Hull on how best to do it. He will have a scan today (Tuesday) which will hopefully clear things up.”

In his absence, academy graduate Will Blackmore has been serving as the back-up to current starter Bergstrom.

A blow for all…

A temporary move to Peterborough United opened the door for Cartwright to pick up some solid senior experience away from the MKM Stadium while learning his trade under the management of a familiar face in McCann.

However, the stuttering start to his loan comes as a blow for both clubs and the player.

It will be hoped the scan can shed some light on the problem and clear up how Peterborough United and Hull City can help the promising shot-stopper recover quickly and get back out on the pitch to compete with Bergstrom for a starting spot again.

The England U20 international is with the Posh on a season-long deal and will be determined to prove himself in League One as he bids to forge a senior career for himself back at Hull City.