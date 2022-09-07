Oxford United’s 5 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt after a busy summer transfer window

After missing out on a spot in the top-six last season, Oxford United had themselves a decent-looking summer transfer window.

But Karl Robinson’s side have started off a little slow, having taken 10 points from their opening seven games of the season.

They find themselves in 11th and still with plenty of time to mount a promotion push.

New arrivals like Josh Murphy will bolster Oxford’s promotion credentials, with the U’s late swoop for Djavan Anderson looking like an impressive one.

After the closure of the summer transfer window though, who are Oxford United’s most valuable players?

Here we look at Oxford United’s five most valuable players according to Transfermarkt (excluding loan players).

Djavan Anderson – £360k

Oxford United announced the permanent signing of Dutch defender Djavan Anderson on deadline day.

The 27-year-old joins on an initial one-year deal after leaving Lazio and he looks to be a really exciting capture for the U’s.

Yanic Wildschut – £360k

Yanic Wildschut is a name that many might remember. The 30-year-old has previously represented the likes of Middlesbrough, Wigan Athletic, Norwich City and more, and now he’s with Oxford United.

He’s yet to make his debut for the club owing to injury, but Robinson could have an experienced player returning to his side later in the season.

Cameron Brannagan – £450k

Oxford United have done well to keep hold of Cameron Brannagan. The ex-Liverpool man was linked with a host of clubs this summer before committing his future to the U’s, and he remains a key player.

Brannagan has scored four in his last three in all competitions, with four in seven League One outings already this season.

Matty Taylor – £540k

Matty Taylor is in his fourth-straight season with Oxford United. It’s unsurprising to see him ranked highly on this list given the amount of goals he’s scored over the past few seasons, although this season has started slowly for the 32-year-old.

He’s yet to score in six League One outings this term

Josh Murphy – £1.62million

Oxford United’s marquee signing this summer was the capture of Josh Murphy. The experienced winger joins on a two-year deal and he’ll surely become a key player for the U’s this season.

He’s not featured in over a month now owing to injury, but he’s said to be back on the grass this week, and his return could help Oxford to solidify their form in League One.